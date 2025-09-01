A closer look at Athira Pharma Inc (ATHA)’s stock price trends

While Athira Pharma Inc has underperformed by -1.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ATHA fell by -33.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.34 to $0.22, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.00% in the last 200 days.

On September 19, 2024, Mizuho Downgraded Athira Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATHA) to Neutral. A report published by Rodman & Renshaw on September 04, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ATHA. Rodman & Renshaw initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ATHA, as published in its report on August 19, 2024. JMP Securities’s report from October 17, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $20 for ATHA shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Athira Pharma Inc (ATHA)

Athira Pharma Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -103.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.81, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ATHA has an average volume of 557.46K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.85%, with a loss of -2.36% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $0.40, showing growth from the present price of $0.39, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ATHA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Athira Pharma Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.24%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 44.61% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.