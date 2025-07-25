YPF ADR (YPF) requires closer examination

While YPF ADR has overperformed by 0.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, YPF fell by -23.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.43 to $16.18, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.57% in the last 200 days.

On May 19, 2025, Citigroup Upgraded YPF ADR (NYSE: YPF) to Buy. A report published by HSBC Securities on April 14, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for YPF. BofA Securities December 09, 2024d the rating to Buy on December 09, 2024, and set its price target from $31 to $55. UBS December 04, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for YPF, as published in its report on December 04, 2024. Citigroup’s report from November 27, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $44 for YPF shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of YPF ADR (YPF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.42%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

YPF ADR’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.54% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.59, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and YPF is registering an average volume of 1.88M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.73%, with a gain of 4.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $44.83, showing growth from the present price of $32.4, which can serve as yet another indication of whether YPF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze YPF ADR Shares?

A giant in the Oil & Gas Integrated market, YPF ADR (YPF) is based in the Argentina. When comparing YPF ADR shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.52, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -102.92%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.04%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.23% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

