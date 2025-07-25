YOSH’s price-to-sales ratio: A comparative analysis with its peers

Currently, Yoshiharu Global Co’s (YOSH) stock is trading at $7.35, marking a fall of -9.26% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -67.33% below its 52-week high of $22.50 and 171.77% above its 52-week low of $2.70. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -28.87% below the high and +42.78% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, YOSH’s SMA-200 is $9.04.

As well, it is important to consider YOSH stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 0.96.YOSH’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 3.05, resulting in an 3.80 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Yoshiharu Global Co (YOSH) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Yoshiharu Global Co (YOSH): Earnings History

Yoshiharu Global Co (NASDAQ: YOSH) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Yoshiharu Global Co (YOSH). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 38.32% of shares. A total of 6 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 1.05% of its stock and 1.70% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG holding total of 800.0 shares that make 0.05% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 6143.0.

The securities firm Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) holds 556.0 shares of YOSH, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.03% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 4270.0.

An overview of Yoshiharu Global Co’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Yoshiharu Global Co (YOSH) traded 88,135 shares per day, with a moving average of $8.38 and price change of -1.59. With the moving average of $11.27 and a price change of -5.98, about 38,842 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, YOSH’s 100-day average volume is 49,684 shares, alongside a moving average of $13.11 and a price change of -0.61.