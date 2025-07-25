YETI Holdings Inc (YETI) requires closer examination

While YETI Holdings Inc has underperformed by -7.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, YETI fell by -4.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $45.25 to $26.61, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.64% in the last 200 days.

On April 17, 2025, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded YETI Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI) to Sector Weight. A report published by BofA Securities on November 06, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for YETI. BofA Securities also Upgraded YETI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $55 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 08, 2024. Canaccord Genuity January 04, 2024d the rating to Hold on January 04, 2024, and set its price target from $49 to $50. Exane BNP Paribas October 05, 2023d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for YETI, as published in its report on October 05, 2023. Morgan Stanley’s report from September 27, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $50 for YETI shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of YETI Holdings Inc (YETI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.85%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of YETI Holdings Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 25.01% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.47, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and YETI is recording 2.43M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.65%, with a gain of 4.84% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $35.20, showing decline from the present price of $36.8, which can serve as yet another indication of whether YETI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze YETI Holdings Inc Shares?

The Leisure market is dominated by YETI Holdings Inc (YETI) based in the USA. When comparing YETI Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 17.75, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 9.29%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.95%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 107.21% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

YETI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 107.21% at present.