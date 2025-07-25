Subscribe
Will Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR (CHA) beat or miss earnings estimates this quarter?

Patricia Turner
By Patricia Turner

Currently, Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR’s (CHA) stock is trading at $23.42, marking a fall of -3.74% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -43.97% below its 52-week high of $41.80 and -3.02% above its 52-week low of $24.15. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -19.76% below the high and +0.21% above the low.

As well, it is important to consider CHA stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 1.50.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 7.61. CHA’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 9.41, resulting in an 3.73 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR (CHA) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 3 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.67 in simple terms.

Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: CHA) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR (CHA). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.00% of shares. A total of 15 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 2.44% of its stock and 2.44% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Franchise Capital Limited holding total of 157.46 shares that make 0.13% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 3.71 million.

The securities firm LBP AM SA holds 62.0 shares of CHA, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.05% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 1.46 million.

An overview of Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR (CHA) traded 1,010,957 shares per day, with a moving average of $26.35 and price change of -2.71. With the moving average of $28.40 and a price change of -4.01, about 1,135,597 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days.

