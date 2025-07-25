What was Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP)’s performance in the last session?

While Inspire Medical Systems Inc has underperformed by -2.21%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, INSP fell by -30.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $225.00 to $123.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.00% in the last 200 days.

On November 20, 2024, BofA Securities Upgraded Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: INSP) to Buy. A report published by BofA Securities on May 08, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for INSP. RBC Capital Mkts also rated INSP shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $285 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 19, 2024. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Overweight rating on March 19, 2024, and assigned a price target of $250. KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for INSP, as published in its report on February 06, 2024. Jefferies’s report from January 19, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $245 for INSP shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.75%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Inspire Medical Systems Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.86% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.44, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 557.36K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for INSP stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.10%, with a gain of 0.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $212.88, showing growth from the present price of $128.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INSP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Inspire Medical Systems Inc Shares?

The USA based company Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP) is one of the biggest names in Medical Devices. When comparing Inspire Medical Systems Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 59.28, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 129.22%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.61%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 111.64% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

