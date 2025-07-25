Subscribe
What technical indicators reveal about XPRO stock

While Expro Group Holdings N.V has underperformed by -1.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, XPRO fell by -28.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.50 to $6.70, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.05% in the last 200 days.

On July 15, 2025, Piper Sandler started tracking Expro Group Holdings N.V (NYSE: XPRO) recommending Neutral. A report published by Wells Fargo on May 27, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for XPRO. Goldman also rated XPRO shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 13, 2024. Goldman June 03, 2024d the rating to Neutral on June 03, 2024, and set its price target from $22 to $23. Barclays May 14, 2024d its ‘Equal Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for XPRO, as published in its report on May 14, 2024. JP Morgan’s report from September 13, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $30 for XPRO shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Expro Group Holdings N.V (XPRO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.93%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Expro Group Holdings N.V’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.91% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.74, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and XPRO is recording 1.10M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.66%, with a gain of 4.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.60, showing growth from the present price of $8.91, which can serve as yet another indication of whether XPRO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Expro Group Holdings N.V Shares?

The Oil & Gas Equipment & Services market is dominated by Expro Group Holdings N.V (XPRO) based in the USA. When comparing Expro Group Holdings N.V shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.23, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 590.95%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.64%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.88% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

XPRO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.88% at present.

