What is the investor’s view on ZimVie Inc (ZIMV)?

While ZimVie Inc has underperformed by -0.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZIMV rose by 34.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.18 to $8.15, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 54.68% in the last 200 days.

On July 22, 2025, Barclays Upgraded ZimVie Inc (NASDAQ: ZIMV) to Equal Weight. A report published by B. Riley Securities on April 10, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ZIMV. Needham initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for ZIMV, as published in its report on November 16, 2023. Barclays’s report from December 21, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $9 for ZIMV shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of ZimVie Inc (ZIMV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.24%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of ZimVie Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.35% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.48, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ZIMV is recording an average volume of 382.27K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.67%, with a gain of 116.28% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.50, showing decline from the present price of $18.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZIMV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ZimVie Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.22% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

ZIMV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 81.22% at present.