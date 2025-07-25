Was there any good news for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRCA) stock in the last session?

While Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed by -0.68%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

On November 06, 2024, H.C. Wainwright Downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRCA) to Neutral. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on November 05, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for VRCA. Needham also Upgraded VRCA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 25, 2023. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on March 22, 2023, and assigned a price target of $10. RBC Capital Mkts February 13, 2023d its ‘Sector Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for VRCA, as published in its report on February 13, 2023. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from May 25, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $4 for VRCA shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Perform’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRCA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.12%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1546.58% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.26, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 430.58K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for VRCA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.61%, with a loss of -18.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.7, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VRCA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 45.85%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 32.22% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

