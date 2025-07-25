Was Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP)’s session last reading good?

While Perella Weinberg Partners has underperformed by -0.95%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PWP fell by -12.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.03 to $14.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.48% in the last 200 days.

On January 29, 2024, Keefe Bruyette started tracking Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ: PWP) recommending Outperform. A report published by Goldman on January 09, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for PWP.

Analysis of Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP)

Investors in Perella Weinberg Partners will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.28 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 107.42%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Perella Weinberg Partners’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.17, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PWP is recording 1.06M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.36%, with a gain of 6.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.00, showing growth from the present price of $20.81, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PWP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Perella Weinberg Partners Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.03%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.84% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

