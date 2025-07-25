Was anything negative for Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) stock last session?

While Capri Holdings Ltd has underperformed by -1.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CPRI fell by -7.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $43.34 to $11.86, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.69% in the last 200 days.

On May 29, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE: CPRI) to Market Perform. A report published by Telsey Advisory Group on April 11, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Market Perform’ rating for CPRI. BofA Securities also rated CPRI shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $23 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 10, 2025. Wells Fargo January 10, 2025d the rating to Overweight on January 10, 2025, and set its price target from $20 to $28. Citigroup January 10, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for CPRI, as published in its report on January 10, 2025. BMO Capital Markets’s report from January 06, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $31 for CPRI shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -15.37%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Capri Holdings Ltd’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -120.18% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.49, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CPRI is recording 3.06M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.23%, with a gain of 0.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.00, showing growth from the present price of $19.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CPRI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Capri Holdings Ltd Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.58%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.87% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

