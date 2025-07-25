Understanding CREV stock ratios for better investment decisions

Currently, Carbon Revolution Public Ltd. Co’s (CREV) stock is trading at $4.22, marking a gain of 22.32% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -66.90% below its 52-week high of $12.75 and 111.00% above its 52-week low of $2.00. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -26.38% below the high and +76.40% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, CREV’s SMA-200 is $3.50.

How does Carbon Revolution Public Ltd. Co (CREV) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 0 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Sell. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 0.00 in simple terms.

Carbon Revolution Public Ltd. Co (CREV): Earnings History

Carbon Revolution Public Ltd. Co (NASDAQ: CREV) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Carbon Revolution Public Ltd. Co (CREV). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 10.11% of shares. A total of 4 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.57% of its stock and 0.63% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG holding total of 9.51 shares that make 0.50% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 40772.0.

The securities firm SBI Securities Co., Ltd. holds 702.0 shares of CREV, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.04% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 3009.0.

An overview of Carbon Revolution Public Ltd. Co’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Carbon Revolution Public Ltd. Co (CREV) traded 363,681 shares per day, with a moving average of $3.95 and price change of +1.67. With the moving average of $3.34 and a price change of +1.55, about 493,554 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, CREV’s 100-day average volume is 261,146 shares, alongside a moving average of $3.13 and a price change of +1.26.