Tuya Inc ADR (TUYA)’s stock price range in the last year

While Tuya Inc ADR has underperformed by -2.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TUYA rose by 40.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.63 to $1.28, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.61% in the last 200 days.

On January 08, 2024, Goldman Upgraded Tuya Inc ADR (NYSE: TUYA) to Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on November 29, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for TUYA. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded TUYA shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $7.20 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 22, 2022. BofA Securities May 14, 2021d the rating to Buy on May 14, 2021, and set its price target from $25 to $22. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for TUYA, as published in its report on April 13, 2021. Morgan Stanley’s report from April 12, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $26 for TUYA shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating.

Analysis of Tuya Inc ADR (TUYA)

Investors in Tuya Inc ADR will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.06 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.12%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Tuya Inc ADR’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.98% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.07, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and TUYA is recording 2.10M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.64%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.77%, with a gain of 1.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.23, showing growth from the present price of $2.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TUYA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tuya Inc ADR Shares?

The Software – Infrastructure market is dominated by Tuya Inc ADR (TUYA) based in the China. When comparing Tuya Inc ADR shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 76.36, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 387.30%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 12.25% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

