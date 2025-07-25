The IO Biotech Inc (IOBT) had a good session last reading, didn’t it?

Within its last year performance, IOBT rose by 109.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.24 to $0.66, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 77.96% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of IO Biotech Inc (IOBT)

One of the most important indicators of IO Biotech Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -138.78% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.32, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and IOBT is recording 223.14K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.33%, with a loss of -3.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.50, showing growth from the present price of $1.93, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IOBT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze IO Biotech Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.49%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 21.52% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

