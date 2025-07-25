Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) produces promising results

While Tenet Healthcare Corp has underperformed by -6.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, THC rose by 17.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $185.25 to $109.82, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.74% in the last 200 days.

On May 29, 2025, Wells Fargo Upgraded Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) to Overweight. A report published by Robert W. Baird on April 15, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for THC. Morgan Stanley also rated THC shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $165 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 26, 2025. TD Cowen Initiated an Buy rating on February 26, 2025, and assigned a price target of $175. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for THC, as published in its report on December 17, 2024. Goldman’s report from December 16, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $140 for THC shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.29%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Tenet Healthcare Corp’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 41.09% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.63, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and THC is recording an average volume of 1.69M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.70%, with a loss of -15.28% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $197.73, showing growth from the present price of $148.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether THC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tenet Healthcare Corp Shares?

A leading company in the Medical Care Facilities sector, Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) is based in the USA. When comparing Tenet Healthcare Corp shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.50, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 18.89%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.22%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.66% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

