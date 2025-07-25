Technical analysis of Seadrill Ltd (SDRL) stock chart patterns

While Seadrill Ltd has underperformed by -0.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SDRL fell by -21.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $56.46 to $17.74, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.71% in the last 200 days.

On September 12, 2024, Citigroup Upgraded Seadrill Ltd (NYSE: SDRL) to Buy. A report published by Pickering Energy Partners on September 09, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for SDRL. Stifel also rated SDRL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $72 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 06, 2023. Citigroup Initiated an Neutral rating on July 05, 2023, and assigned a price target of $48.10. BTIG Research initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SDRL, as published in its report on March 17, 2023. BWS Financial’s report from January 18, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $50 for SDRL shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of Seadrill Ltd (SDRL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -8.72%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Seadrill Ltd’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.75% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.81, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SDRL has an average volume of 1.01M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.33%, with a gain of 5.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $39.64, showing growth from the present price of $30.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SDRL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Seadrill Ltd Shares?

Oil & Gas Drilling giant Seadrill Ltd (SDRL) is based in the Bermuda and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Seadrill Ltd shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.69, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -127.76%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.86%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.19% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

