Technical analysis of Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) stock chart patterns

While Builders Firstsource Inc has underperformed by -1.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BLDR fell by -7.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $203.14 to $102.60, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.82% in the last 200 days.

On April 29, 2025, Stifel Downgraded Builders Firstsource Inc (NYSE: BLDR) to Hold. A report published by Deutsche Bank on April 01, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for BLDR. Raymond James also rated BLDR shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $180 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 17, 2025. Stifel Initiated an Buy rating on January 08, 2025, and assigned a price target of $175. UBS initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for BLDR, as published in its report on October 25, 2024. Goldman’s report from October 10, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $225 for BLDR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Truist also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.01%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Builders Firstsource Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 19.62% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.07, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and BLDR is recording an average volume of 2.17M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.59%, with a gain of 4.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $143.50, showing growth from the present price of $132.79, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BLDR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Builders Firstsource Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Building Products & Equipment sector, Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) is based in the USA. When comparing Builders Firstsource Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 17.05, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -59.84%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.76%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.48% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

BLDR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.48% at present.