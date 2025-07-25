Technical analysis of Blend Labs Inc (BLND) stock chart patterns

While Blend Labs Inc has underperformed by -0.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BLND fell by -14.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.53 to $2.37, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.01% in the last 200 days.

On December 18, 2024, JMP Securities started tracking Blend Labs Inc (NYSE: BLND) recommending Mkt Outperform. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on August 12, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for BLND. Wells Fargo December 20, 2023d the rating to Overweight on December 20, 2023, and set its price target from $1.50 to $3.50. Keefe Bruyette November 14, 2022d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for BLND, as published in its report on November 14, 2022. Keefe Bruyette’s report from July 25, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $2.75 for BLND shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Sector Weight’.

Analysis of Blend Labs Inc (BLND)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -23.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Blend Labs Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.39, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and BLND has an average volume of 2.12M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.94%, with a gain of 2.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.01, showing growth from the present price of $3.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BLND is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Blend Labs Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 21.27%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 48.12% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

