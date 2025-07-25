Subscribe
Market
2 min.Read

Steelcase, Inc (SCS)’s stock performance: a year in review

Arcelia Reed
By Arcelia Reed

While Steelcase, Inc has underperformed by -1.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SCS fell by -11.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.74 to $9.31, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.42% in the last 200 days.

On October 09, 2024, Noble Capital Markets started tracking Steelcase, Inc (NYSE: SCS) recommending Outperform. A report published by The Benchmark Company on November 30, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for SCS. Sidoti also Upgraded SCS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 04, 2022. Berenberg initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SCS, as published in its report on May 11, 2021. The Benchmark Company’s report from May 07, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $17 for SCS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Sidoti also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Steelcase, Inc (SCS)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of SCS’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.40 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.11%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Steelcase, Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.87% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.15, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SCS is recording an average volume of 836.36K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.38%, with a gain of 1.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.25, showing growth from the present price of $10.51, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SCS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Steelcase, Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances sector, Steelcase, Inc (SCS) is based in the USA. When comparing Steelcase, Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.19, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 24.84%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 25.08%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.78% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

SCS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 73.78% at present.

Hot this week

Industry

GM’s Q2 earnings estimates: What investors need to know

0
In the current trading session, General Motors Company's (GM)...
Finance

Can Chewy Inc (CHWY) meet market expectations this quarter?

0
Chewy Inc (CHWY)'s stock is trading at $36.76 at...
Companies

FLG’s earnings forecast for the current quarter

0
Flagstar Financial Inc (FLG)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Market

Breaking down ONON’s current quarter earnings estimates

0
Currently, On Holding AG's (ONON) stock is trading at...
Industry

Experts predict Newmont Corp’s (NEM) current quarter earnings growth rate

0
In the current trading session, Newmont Corp's (NEM) stock...

Topics

Industry

GM’s Q2 earnings estimates: What investors need to know

0
In the current trading session, General Motors Company's (GM)...
Finance

Can Chewy Inc (CHWY) meet market expectations this quarter?

0
Chewy Inc (CHWY)'s stock is trading at $36.76 at...
Companies

FLG’s earnings forecast for the current quarter

0
Flagstar Financial Inc (FLG)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Market

Breaking down ONON’s current quarter earnings estimates

0
Currently, On Holding AG's (ONON) stock is trading at...
Industry

Experts predict Newmont Corp’s (NEM) current quarter earnings growth rate

0
In the current trading session, Newmont Corp's (NEM) stock...
Finance

Analyzing TME’s current quarter earnings projections

0
Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME)'s stock is trading...
Companies

Will Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) meet earnings estimates this quarter?

0
Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS)'s stock has witnessed a...
Market

A look at EQT’s current quarter earnings estimates

0
Currently, EQT Corp's (EQT) stock is trading at $52.55,...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

IndustryFinanceMarketCompaniesFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
A closer look at Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL)’s stock price trends
Next article
Results from Schrodinger Inc (SDGR) show risk

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

GM’s Q2 earnings estimates: What investors need to know

0
In the current trading session, General Motors Company's (GM)...

Can Chewy Inc (CHWY) meet market expectations this quarter?

0
Chewy Inc (CHWY)'s stock is trading at $36.76 at...

FLG’s earnings forecast for the current quarter

0
Flagstar Financial Inc (FLG)'s stock has witnessed a price...

Breaking down ONON’s current quarter earnings estimates

0
Currently, On Holding AG's (ONON) stock is trading at...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.