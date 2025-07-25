Steelcase, Inc (SCS)’s stock performance: a year in review

While Steelcase, Inc has underperformed by -1.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SCS fell by -11.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.74 to $9.31, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.42% in the last 200 days.

On October 09, 2024, Noble Capital Markets started tracking Steelcase, Inc (NYSE: SCS) recommending Outperform. A report published by The Benchmark Company on November 30, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for SCS. Sidoti also Upgraded SCS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 04, 2022. Berenberg initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SCS, as published in its report on May 11, 2021. The Benchmark Company’s report from May 07, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $17 for SCS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Sidoti also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Steelcase, Inc (SCS)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of SCS’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.40 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.11%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Steelcase, Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.87% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.15, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SCS is recording an average volume of 836.36K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.38%, with a gain of 1.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.25, showing growth from the present price of $10.51, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SCS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Steelcase, Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances sector, Steelcase, Inc (SCS) is based in the USA. When comparing Steelcase, Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.19, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 24.84%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 25.08%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.78% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

