Should investors be concerned about Wendy’s Co (WEN)?

While Wendy’s Co has underperformed by -5.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WEN fell by -34.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.60 to $10.30, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.95% in the last 200 days.

On May 14, 2025, Guggenheim Downgraded Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ: WEN) to Neutral. A report published by JP Morgan on May 05, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for WEN. JP Morgan also rated WEN shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 26, 2025. Morgan Stanley January 21, 2025d the rating to Underweight on January 21, 2025, and set its price target from $22 to $14. Goldman initiated its ‘Sell’ rating for WEN, as published in its report on June 13, 2024. Stephens’s report from April 12, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $20 for WEN shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Bernstein also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Wendy’s Co (WEN)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of WEN’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.89 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.11%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Wendy’s Co’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 90.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.47, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and WEN is recording an average volume of 6.35M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.77%, with a gain of 0.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.42, showing growth from the present price of $10.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WEN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Wendy’s Co Shares?

A leading company in the Restaurants sector, Wendy’s Co (WEN) is based in the USA. When comparing Wendy’s Co shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.39, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -4.09%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.13%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.43% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

