Finance
Should investors be concerned about Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV)?

While Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR has overperformed by 1.71%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SUPV fell by -32.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.49 to $4.94, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.82% in the last 200 days.

On December 16, 2024, Morgan Stanley Upgraded Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV) to Overweight. A report published by JP Morgan on December 12, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for SUPV. BofA Securities also Upgraded SUPV shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 08, 2024. Citigroup September 19, 2019d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Sell’ for SUPV, as published in its report on September 19, 2019. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -48.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.61% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SUPV is recording an average volume of 1.08M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.09%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.63%, with a gain of 2.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.60, showing growth from the present price of $10.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SUPV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR Shares?

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) is based in the Argentina and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Banks – Regional market. When comparing Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.45, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -86.35%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 21.62% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

SUPV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 21.62% at present.

