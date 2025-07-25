Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG) produces promising results

While Scorpio Tankers Inc has underperformed by -0.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, STNG fell by -10.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $77.83 to $30.63, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.74% in the last 200 days.

On October 23, 2024, Stifel Downgraded Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE: STNG) to Hold. A report published by BofA Securities on July 21, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for STNG. Deutsche Bank also Upgraded STNG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $55 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 30, 2023. JP Morgan Initiated an Overweight rating on March 08, 2023, and assigned a price target of $87. Deutsche Bank October 11, 2022d its ‘Sell’ rating to ‘Hold’ for STNG, as published in its report on October 11, 2022. Jefferies’s report from July 21, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $47 for STNG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG)

With STNG’s current dividend of $1.60 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -39.35%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Scorpio Tankers Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 24.68% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.39, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and STNG has an average volume of 1.06M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.65%, with a gain of 2.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $60.18, showing growth from the present price of $44.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether STNG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Scorpio Tankers Inc Shares?

Oil & Gas Midstream giant Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG) is based in the Monaco and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Scorpio Tankers Inc shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.42, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -39.02%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.23%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.33% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

