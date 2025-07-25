Sailpoint Inc (SAIL) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

While Sailpoint Inc has underperformed by -1.54%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SAIL fell by -6.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.35 to $15.05, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.06% in the last 200 days.

On July 07, 2025, Arete started tracking Sailpoint Inc (NASDAQ: SAIL) recommending Sell. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on June 30, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for SAIL. BMO Capital Markets also reiterated SAIL shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 12, 2025. Wells Fargo Initiated an Equal Weight rating on April 14, 2025, and assigned a price target of $16. Truist initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SAIL, as published in its report on March 10, 2025. TD Cowen’s report from March 10, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $30 for SAIL shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Sailpoint Inc (SAIL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.81%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Sailpoint Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.09% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SAIL is recording an average volume of 1.80M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.31%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.30%, with a gain of 0.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.44, showing growth from the present price of $20.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SAIL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sailpoint Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 89.15%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.99% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

SAIL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 10.99% at present.