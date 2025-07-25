Subscribe
Market
2 min.Read

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc’s results are impressive

Arcelia Reed
By Arcelia Reed

While Protagonist Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -0.83%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PTGX rose by 39.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $60.60 to $32.50, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 18.72% in the last 200 days.

On June 17, 2025, Citigroup started tracking Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) recommending Buy. A report published by Goldman on December 06, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for PTGX. BMO Capital Markets also rated PTGX shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $62 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 06, 2024. Wedbush Initiated an Outperform rating on November 05, 2024, and assigned a price target of $58. TD Cowen initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for PTGX, as published in its report on September 24, 2024. Truist’s report from September 09, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $60 for PTGX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. CapitalOne also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -88.89%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.99% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 17.26, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PTGX is recording an average volume of 869.02K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.15%, with a loss of -4.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $68.42, showing growth from the present price of $53.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PTGX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Protagonist Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Biotechnology market. When comparing Protagonist Therapeutics Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 70.65, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -105.68%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.85%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 102.58% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

PTGX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 102.58% at present.

Hot this week

Industry

GM’s Q2 earnings estimates: What investors need to know

0
In the current trading session, General Motors Company's (GM)...
Finance

Can Chewy Inc (CHWY) meet market expectations this quarter?

0
Chewy Inc (CHWY)'s stock is trading at $36.76 at...
Companies

FLG’s earnings forecast for the current quarter

0
Flagstar Financial Inc (FLG)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Market

Breaking down ONON’s current quarter earnings estimates

0
Currently, On Holding AG's (ONON) stock is trading at...
Industry

Experts predict Newmont Corp’s (NEM) current quarter earnings growth rate

0
In the current trading session, Newmont Corp's (NEM) stock...

Topics

Industry

GM’s Q2 earnings estimates: What investors need to know

0
In the current trading session, General Motors Company's (GM)...
Finance

Can Chewy Inc (CHWY) meet market expectations this quarter?

0
Chewy Inc (CHWY)'s stock is trading at $36.76 at...
Companies

FLG’s earnings forecast for the current quarter

0
Flagstar Financial Inc (FLG)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Market

Breaking down ONON’s current quarter earnings estimates

0
Currently, On Holding AG's (ONON) stock is trading at...
Industry

Experts predict Newmont Corp’s (NEM) current quarter earnings growth rate

0
In the current trading session, Newmont Corp's (NEM) stock...
Finance

Analyzing TME’s current quarter earnings projections

0
Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME)'s stock is trading...
Companies

Will Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) meet earnings estimates this quarter?

0
Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS)'s stock has witnessed a...
Market

A look at EQT’s current quarter earnings estimates

0
Currently, EQT Corp's (EQT) stock is trading at $52.55,...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

IndustryFinanceMarketCompaniesFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
Should investors be concerned about Meritage Homes Corp (MTH)?
Next article
What is the investor’s view on Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY)?

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

GM’s Q2 earnings estimates: What investors need to know

0
In the current trading session, General Motors Company's (GM)...

Can Chewy Inc (CHWY) meet market expectations this quarter?

0
Chewy Inc (CHWY)'s stock is trading at $36.76 at...

FLG’s earnings forecast for the current quarter

0
Flagstar Financial Inc (FLG)'s stock has witnessed a price...

Breaking down ONON’s current quarter earnings estimates

0
Currently, On Holding AG's (ONON) stock is trading at...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.