Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) presents a great opportunity, but the stock is slightly overvalued

While Medpace Holdings Inc has overperformed by 4.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MEDP rose by 37.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $501.30 to $250.05, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 39.49% in the last 200 days.

On July 23, 2025, TD Cowen Downgraded Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) to Sell. A report published by Barclays on June 24, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Equal Weight’ rating for MEDP. Leerink Partners initiated its ‘Market Perform’ rating for MEDP, as published in its report on March 24, 2025. Robert W. Baird’s report from October 23, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $349 for MEDP shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Redburn Atlantic also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.24%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Medpace Holdings Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 89.38% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.43, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and MEDP is recording 479.45K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.83%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.50%, with a gain of 42.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $399.70, showing decline from the present price of $455.68, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MEDP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Medpace Holdings Inc Shares?

The Diagnostics & Research market is dominated by Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) based in the USA. When comparing Medpace Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 33.89, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 12.47%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.38%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.74% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

