Market
Marex Group Plc (MRX)’s results reveal risk

Patricia Turner
Patricia Turner

While Marex Group Plc has underperformed by -1.90%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MRX rose by 22.49%, with highs and lows ranging from $49.34 to $18.13, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.38% in the last 200 days.

On July 14, 2025, TD Cowen started tracking Marex Group Plc (NASDAQ: MRX) recommending Buy. A report published by HSBC Securities on March 10, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for MRX. HSBC Securities also rated MRX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $33 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 21, 2024. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on November 06, 2024, and assigned a price target of $34. UBS initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for MRX, as published in its report on May 20, 2024. Piper Sandler’s report from May 20, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $27 for MRX shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Keefe Bruyette also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Marex Group Plc (MRX)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of MRX’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.57 per share.

To gain a thorough understanding of Marex Group Plc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.07, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and MRX is recording an average volume of 1.23M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.89%, with a loss of -1.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $53.75, showing growth from the present price of $38.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Marex Group Plc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 39.18%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 38.61% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

MRX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 38.61% at present.

