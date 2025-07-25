Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) stock: A year of ups and downs

While Lumentum Holdings Inc has overperformed by 0.70%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LITE rose by 22.51%, with highs and lows ranging from $105.47 to $38.28, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 33.15% in the last 200 days.

On July 08, 2025, Wolfe Research started tracking Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) recommending Outperform. A report published by Northland Capital on April 07, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for LITE. Raymond James also Upgraded LITE shares as ‘Strong Buy’, setting a target price of $82 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 24, 2025. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for LITE, as published in its report on February 21, 2025. Barclays’s report from January 17, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $125 for LITE shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.02%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Lumentum Holdings Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -42.79% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.53, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and LITE has an average volume of 2.32M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.20%, with a gain of 0.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $98.94, showing decline from the present price of $102.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LITE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lumentum Holdings Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 117.14% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

LITE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 117.14% at present.