Is SkyWater Technology Inc (SKYT) worth investing in despite its undervalued state?

While SkyWater Technology Inc has underperformed by -4.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SKYT fell by -26.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.00 to $5.63, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.36% in the last 200 days.

On May 08, 2025, TD Cowen Reiterated SkyWater Technology Inc (NASDAQ: SKYT) to Buy. A report published by TD Cowen on February 27, 2024, Reiterated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for SKYT. Needham also reiterated SKYT shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 27, 2024. Craig Hallum Initiated an Buy rating on April 26, 2022, and assigned a price target of $10. Jefferies August 05, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for SKYT, as published in its report on August 05, 2021. Needham’s report from July 16, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $40 for SKYT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of SkyWater Technology Inc (SKYT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -23.03%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

SkyWater Technology Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -16.06% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.06, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SKYT is registering an average volume of 708.68K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.53%, with a loss of -4.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.00, showing growth from the present price of $10.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SKYT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SkyWater Technology Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 46.93%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 30.66% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

