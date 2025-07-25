Is Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) a good investment opportunity?

While Atlassian Corporation has underperformed by -1.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TEAM fell by -17.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $326.00 to $135.29, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.75% in the last 200 days.

On July 16, 2025, CapitalOne Downgraded Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) to Equal Weight. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on May 02, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for TEAM. Robert W. Baird also Upgraded TEAM shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $255 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 14, 2025. BMO Capital Markets resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for TEAM, as published in its report on April 10, 2025. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from April 02, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $272 for TEAM shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Stephens also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Atlassian Corporation (TEAM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.09%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Atlassian Corporation’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -34.33% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.25, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and TEAM has an average volume of 2.35M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.28%, with a gain of 4.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $272.36, showing growth from the present price of $199.83, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TEAM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Atlassian Corporation Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 38.49%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.13% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

