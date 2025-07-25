Is Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) a good investment opportunity?

While Akero Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -2.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AKRO rose by 81.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $58.40 to $21.34, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 24.80% in the last 200 days.

On January 30, 2025, BofA Securities Upgraded Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKRO) to Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on January 27, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AKRO. Citigroup also rated AKRO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $65 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 18, 2024. BofA Securities Initiated an Neutral rating on April 22, 2024, and assigned a price target of $30. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for AKRO, as published in its report on September 19, 2023. UBS’s report from August 28, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $83 for AKRO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Akero Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -27.92% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 16.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AKRO is recording an average volume of 1.60M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.52%, with a loss of -7.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $73.82, showing growth from the present price of $50.51, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AKRO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Akero Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.95%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 101.98% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

