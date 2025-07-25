IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

While IQVIA Holdings Inc has overperformed by 3.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IQV rose by 2.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $252.88 to $134.65, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.65% in the last 200 days.

On April 25, 2025, HSBC Securities Downgraded IQVIA Holdings Inc (NYSE: IQV) to Hold. A report published by Barclays on April 10, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for IQV. Stephens Initiated an Overweight rating on December 20, 2024, and assigned a price target of $250. Redburn Atlantic initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for IQV, as published in its report on October 14, 2024. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from September 04, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $275 for IQV shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.27%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of IQVIA Holdings Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 19.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.84, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and IQV is recording an average volume of 2.40M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.41%, with a gain of 23.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $208.68, showing growth from the present price of $200.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IQV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze IQVIA Holdings Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Diagnostics & Research sector, IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) is based in the USA. When comparing IQVIA Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 29.09, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -22.02%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.87%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.75% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

