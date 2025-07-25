Investing in Progyny Inc (PGNY) might be a great opportunity, but the stock is a bit undervalued

While Progyny Inc has underperformed by -1.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PGNY rose by 33.33%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.65 to $13.39, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 15.43% in the last 200 days.

On July 08, 2025, Leerink Partners Upgraded Progyny Inc (NASDAQ: PGNY) to Outperform. A report published by JP Morgan on December 02, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for PGNY. Truist also Downgraded PGNY shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 13, 2024. Leerink Partners August 07, 2024d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for PGNY, as published in its report on August 07, 2024. Canaccord Genuity’s report from August 07, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $24 for PGNY shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Progyny Inc (PGNY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.53%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Progyny Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.11% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.39, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PGNY is recording 1.08M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.68%, with a loss of -0.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.75, showing growth from the present price of $23.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PGNY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Progyny Inc Shares?

The Healthcare Plans market is dominated by Progyny Inc (PGNY) based in the USA. When comparing Progyny Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 40.59, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 0.84%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.46%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.17% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

