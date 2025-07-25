Investing in Mannkind Corp (MNKD) might be a great opportunity, but the stock is a bit undervalued

While Mannkind Corp has underperformed by -0.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MNKD fell by -36.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.63 to $3.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.73% in the last 200 days.

On July 16, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Mannkind Corp (NASDAQ: MNKD) recommending Buy. A report published by Mizuho on April 10, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for MNKD. Wedbush also rated MNKD shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 10, 2025. Wells Fargo Initiated an Overweight rating on December 20, 2024, and assigned a price target of $9. RBC Capital Mkts December 19, 2024d its ‘Sector Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for MNKD, as published in its report on December 19, 2024. Leerink Partners’s report from September 09, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $8 for MNKD shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Rodman & Renshaw also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Mannkind Corp (MNKD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.25%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Mannkind Corp’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.11, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and MNKD is registering an average volume of 2.52M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.90%, with a gain of 4.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.12, showing growth from the present price of $4.08, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MNKD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Mannkind Corp Shares?

A giant in the Biotechnology market, Mannkind Corp (MNKD) is based in the USA. When comparing Mannkind Corp shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 40.92, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 25.38%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.89%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 58.07% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

