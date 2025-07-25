How should investors view Illumina Inc (ILMN)?

While Illumina Inc has overperformed by 2.90%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ILMN fell by -19.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $156.66 to $68.70, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.81% in the last 200 days.

On July 11, 2025, Scotiabank Downgraded Illumina Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) to Sector Perform. A report published by Citigroup on March 04, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for ILMN. HSBC Securities also Downgraded ILMN shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $100 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 28, 2025. Barclays February 10, 2025d the rating to Underweight on February 10, 2025, and set its price target from $130 to $100. TD Cowen February 07, 2025d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for ILMN, as published in its report on February 07, 2025. Citigroup’s report from December 11, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $165 for ILMN shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.25%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Illumina Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -23.82% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.48, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ILMN is recording an average volume of 2.25M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.65%, with a gain of 9.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $106.29, showing decline from the present price of $107.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ILMN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Illumina Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.92%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 100.12% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

