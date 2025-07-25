How should investors view Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF)?

While Abercrombie & Fitch Co has underperformed by -1.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ANF fell by -37.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $172.90 to $65.40, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.32% in the last 200 days.

On April 21, 2025, Barclays started tracking Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) recommending Equal Weight. A report published by Telsey Advisory Group on March 06, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for ANF. UBS also Upgraded ANF shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $220 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 10, 2025. JP Morgan Reiterated the rating as Overweight on December 20, 2024, but set its price target from $201 to $204. Raymond James initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for ANF, as published in its report on December 06, 2024. Citigroup’s report from August 30, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $190 for ANF shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Telsey Advisory Group also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 46.98% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.83, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ANF has an average volume of 2.50M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.03%, with a gain of 0.44% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $112.62, showing growth from the present price of $93.86, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ANF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Abercrombie & Fitch Co Shares?

Apparel Retail giant Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Abercrombie & Fitch Co shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.24, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -25.69%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.19%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 106.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

