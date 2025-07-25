How did Vital Farms Inc (VITL) fare last session?

While Vital Farms Inc has underperformed by -7.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VITL fell by -3.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $45.72 to $27.91, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.05% in the last 200 days.

On July 08, 2025, Mizuho started tracking Vital Farms Inc (NASDAQ: VITL) recommending Outperform. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on May 06, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for VITL. Morgan Stanley also rated VITL shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 24, 2025. Telsey Advisory Group initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for VITL, as published in its report on January 27, 2025. Craig Hallum’s report from December 20, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $50 for VITL shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. TD Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Vital Farms Inc (VITL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.64%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Vital Farms Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 20.42% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.91, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and VITL is recording 781.21K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.58%, with a loss of -2.49% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $45.90, showing growth from the present price of $36.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VITL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vital Farms Inc Shares?

The Farm Products market is dominated by Vital Farms Inc (VITL) based in the USA. When comparing Vital Farms Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 32.36, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -14.96%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.02%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.28% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

