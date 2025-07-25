How did Custom Truck One Source Inc (CTOS) fare last session?

While Custom Truck One Source Inc has underperformed by -1.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CTOS rose by 20.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.11 to $3.03, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 25.25% in the last 200 days.

On July 15, 2025, Stifel Upgraded Custom Truck One Source Inc (NYSE: CTOS) to Buy. A report published by Robert W. Baird on April 28, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for CTOS. DA Davidson also rated CTOS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 16, 2023. JP Morgan Initiated an Neutral rating on December 13, 2022, and assigned a price target of $7.50. Deutsche Bank initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CTOS, as published in its report on March 30, 2022. Robert W. Baird’s report from January 14, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $11 for CTOS shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Custom Truck One Source Inc (CTOS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.66%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Custom Truck One Source Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.76% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.24, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 644.36K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CTOS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.94%, with a gain of 0.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.20, showing growth from the present price of $5.81, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CTOS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Custom Truck One Source Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 71.53%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 25.44% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

