How analysts predict Dynamix Corp (DYNX) will perform this quarter?

Dynamix Corp (DYNX)’s stock is trading at $11.4 at the moment marking a fall of -3.47% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -25.20% less than their 52-week high of $15.24, and 16.56% over their 52-week low of $9.78. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -24.75% below the high and +12.55% above the low.

DYNX’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.29, resulting in an 168.21 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Dynamix Corp (DYNX) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Dynamix Corp (DYNX): Earnings History

If we examine Dynamix Corp’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on Next Year (1970), it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0, slashing the consensus of $0. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0, resulting in a 0 surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on Next Year (1970), the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0 in contrast with the Outlook of $0. That was a difference of $0 and a surprise of 0.

Dynamix Corp (NASDAQ: DYNX) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Dynamix Corp (DYNX). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.00% of shares. A total of 42 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 83.33% of its stock and 83.33% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. holding total of 1.35 shares that make 8.13% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 15.46 million.

The securities firm AQR Arbitrage LLC holds 1.12 shares of DYNX, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 6.75% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 12.83 million.

An overview of Dynamix Corp’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Dynamix Corp (DYNX) traded 1,741,213 shares per day, with a moving average of $10.56 and price change of +1.29. With the moving average of $10.24 and a price change of +1.53, about 717,757 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, DYNX’s 100-day average volume is 420,433 shares, alongside a moving average of $10.06 and a price change of +1.68.