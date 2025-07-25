Subscribe
Have you been able to find a good deal on Unisys Corp’s shares?

Kenneth Phillips
By Kenneth Phillips

While Unisys Corp has underperformed by -0.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UIS fell by -30.02%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.93 to $3.32, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.62% in the last 200 days.

On February 24, 2023, Maxim Group Downgraded Unisys Corp (NYSE: UIS) to Hold. A report published by CJS Securities on November 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for UIS. Canaccord Genuity also Downgraded UIS shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 09, 2022. Maxim Group Initiated an Buy rating on September 15, 2021, and assigned a price target of $35. Canaccord Genuity August 04, 2021d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for UIS, as published in its report on August 04, 2021. Canaccord Genuity’s report from December 19, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $13 for UIS shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Susquehanna also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Unisys Corp (UIS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -11.42%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Unisys Corp’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.62, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and UIS is recording an average volume of 694.13K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.12%, with a gain of 7.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.00, showing growth from the present price of $4.43, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UIS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Unisys Corp Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.68%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.98% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

UIS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 81.98% at present.

