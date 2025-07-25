Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY): It’s all about numbers this morning

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY)’s stock is trading at $13.91 at the moment marking a fall of -2.21% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -25.91% less than their 52-week high of $18.77, and 74.48% over their 52-week low of $7.97. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -7.97% below the high and +5.68% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, HMY’s SMA-200 is $12.22.

Further, it is important to consider HMY stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 2.28.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 16.65. HMY’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 3.56, resulting in an 16.84 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 3 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Hold. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.00 in simple terms.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY): Earnings History

If we examine Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on Next Year (2026), it posted adjusted earnings per share of $2.85, slashing the consensus of $2.38. In other words, it topped the consensus by $2.42, resulting in a 1.98 surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on Next Year (2026), the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $2.85 in contrast with the Outlook of $2.38. That was a difference of $2.42 and a surprise of 1.98.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.00% of shares. A total of 274 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 24.06% of its stock and 24.06% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation holding total of 51.23 shares that make 8.07% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 718.48 million.

The securities firm Lingotto Investment Management LLP holds 21.15 shares of HMY, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 3.33% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 296.67 million.

An overview of Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) traded 3,230,436 shares per day, with a moving average of $14.29 and price change of +0.07. With the moving average of $14.54 and a price change of -0.34, about 4,281,814 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, HMY’s 100-day average volume is 5,606,218 shares, alongside a moving average of $14.42 and a price change of +3.98.