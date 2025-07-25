Hallador Energy Co (HNRG) is a good investment, but the stock may be undervalued

While Hallador Energy Co has underperformed by -0.71%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HNRG rose by 45.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.71 to $4.86, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 29.16% in the last 200 days.

On May 19, 2025, Northland Capital started tracking Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ: HNRG) recommending Outperform. A report published by Alliance Global Partners on December 09, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for HNRG. B. Riley Securities also Upgraded HNRG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 30, 2024. FBR & Co. resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for HNRG, as published in its report on March 15, 2017. FBR & Co.’s report from November 23, 2016 suggests a price prediction of $12 for HNRG shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. FBR & Co. also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Hallador Energy Co (HNRG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.14%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Hallador Energy Co’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -107.44% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.17, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and HNRG is recording 747.55K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.82%, with a gain of 8.72% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.67, showing growth from the present price of $16.71, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HNRG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hallador Energy Co Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 34.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.47% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

