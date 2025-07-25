First Advantage Corp (FA) stock on the rise: An overview

While First Advantage Corp has overperformed by 0.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FA fell by -1.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.79 to $12.32, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.13% in the last 200 days.

On May 09, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded First Advantage Corp (NASDAQ: FA) to Sector Perform. A report published by Barclays on April 10, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for FA. BMO Capital Markets also rated FA shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 11, 2024. Barclays Initiated an Overweight rating on November 20, 2024, and assigned a price target of $22. RBC Capital Mkts initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for FA, as published in its report on November 15, 2024. William Blair also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of First Advantage Corp (FA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 109.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of First Advantage Corp’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -13.59% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.96, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and FA is recording an average volume of 1.10M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.67%, with a gain of 2.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.00, showing growth from the present price of $18.36, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze First Advantage Corp Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 55.08%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 54.28% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

