Examining Leggett & Platt, Inc (LEG) more closely is necessary

While Leggett & Platt, Inc has underperformed by -3.21%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LEG rose by 6.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.23 to $6.47, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.57% in the last 200 days.

On October 30, 2024, Piper Sandler Upgraded Leggett & Platt, Inc (NYSE: LEG) to Neutral. A report published by Goldman on April 11, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for LEG. Piper Sandler also Downgraded LEG shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 12, 2022. Raymond James February 10, 2021d its ‘Strong Buy’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for LEG, as published in its report on February 10, 2021. Goldman’s report from November 20, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $52 for LEG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Strong Buy’.

Analysis of Leggett & Platt, Inc (LEG)

Investors in Leggett & Platt, Inc will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.20 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.69%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Leggett & Platt, Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -50.35% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.36, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and LEG is recording 2.63M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.10%, with a gain of 2.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.33, showing growth from the present price of $10.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LEG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Leggett & Platt, Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.61%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.87% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

