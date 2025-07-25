Examining Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO) stock is warranted

While Grocery Outlet Holding Corp has underperformed by -2.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GO fell by -10.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.67 to $10.26, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.58% in the last 200 days.

On April 16, 2025, Jefferies Upgraded Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GO) to Buy. A report published by Deutsche Bank on February 26, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for GO. TD Cowen also Downgraded GO shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 06, 2024. Telsey Advisory Group October 30, 2024d the rating to Market Perform on October 30, 2024, and set its price target from $27 to $19. BofA Securities October 30, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for GO, as published in its report on October 30, 2024. Loop Capital’s report from October 17, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $17 for GO shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Telsey Advisory Group also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.55%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.43% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.25, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and GO is registering an average volume of 3.65M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.53%, with a gain of 2.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.77, showing growth from the present price of $13.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Shares?

A giant in the Grocery Stores market, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO) is based in the USA. When comparing Grocery Outlet Holding Corp shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 83.08, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -2221.36%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.87%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 113.23% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

GO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 113.23% at present.