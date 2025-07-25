Examining Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) stock is warranted

While Clean Energy Fuels Corp has underperformed by -2.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CLNE fell by -13.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.67 to $1.30, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.39% in the last 200 days.

On October 03, 2023, Raymond James Upgraded Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ: CLNE) to Strong Buy. A report published by Northland Capital on September 05, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for CLNE. Stifel also rated CLNE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 13, 2023. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for CLNE, as published in its report on February 28, 2023. UBS’s report from December 14, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $12 for CLNE shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.19%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Clean Energy Fuels Corp’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -30.25% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CLNE is recording 2.70M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.86%, with a gain of 5.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.53, showing growth from the present price of $2.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CLNE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Clean Energy Fuels Corp Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.48%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 49.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

