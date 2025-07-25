Subscribe
Evolent Health Inc (EVH) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

Preston Campbell
By Preston Campbell

While Evolent Health Inc has underperformed by -8.42%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EVH fell by -16.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $33.63 to $7.06, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.30% in the last 200 days.

On January 10, 2025, Needham started tracking Evolent Health Inc (NYSE: EVH) recommending Buy. A report published by BTIG Research on December 03, 2024, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for EVH. Stephens also Downgraded EVH shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 08, 2024. KeyBanc Capital Markets Initiated an Overweight rating on October 11, 2024, and assigned a price target of $35. Truist August 09, 2024d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for EVH, as published in its report on August 09, 2024. Citigroup’s report from April 22, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $40 for EVH shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Evolent Health Inc (EVH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -24.39%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Evolent Health Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -10.99% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.98, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and EVH is recording an average volume of 2.61M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.71%, with a loss of -17.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.23, showing growth from the present price of $9.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EVH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Evolent Health Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.78%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 108.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

EVH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 108.40% at present.

