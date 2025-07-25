Subscribe
Industry
2 min.Read

Embraer S.A. ADR (ERJ)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

Cameron Mitchell
By Cameron Mitchell

While Embraer S.A. ADR has underperformed by -4.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ERJ rose by 29.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $61.65 to $26.04, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.22% in the last 200 days.

On June 04, 2025, HSBC Securities Upgraded Embraer S.A. ADR (NYSE: ERJ) to Buy. A report published by Wolfe Research on March 24, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Peer Perform’ for ERJ. UBS also Downgraded ERJ shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $32 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 19, 2024. TD Cowen September 04, 2024d the rating to Buy on September 04, 2024, and set its price target from $26 to $41. UBS March 26, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for ERJ, as published in its report on March 26, 2024. HSBC Securities’s report from February 06, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $19 for ERJ shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Embraer S.A. ADR (ERJ)

ERJ currently pays a dividend of $0.05 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.92%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Embraer S.A. ADR’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.36% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.59, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.50M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ERJ stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.98%, with a loss of -6.72% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $59.42, showing growth from the present price of $47.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ERJ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Embraer S.A. ADR Shares?

The Brazil based company Embraer S.A. ADR (ERJ) is one of the biggest names in Aerospace & Defense. When comparing Embraer S.A. ADR shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 21.96, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 157.77%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.84%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 43.18% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

ERJ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 43.18% at present.

Hot this week

Market

The Battle of Fundamentals and Techniques: Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK)

0
In the current trading session, Endeavour Silver Corp's (EXK)...
Industry

There Are Mixed Signals on the Chart for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX)

0
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX)'s stock is trading at...
Finance

Introducing Our Rant Against Richtech Robotics Inc

0
Richtech Robotics Inc (RR)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Companies

Right Now, Here’s How You Can Trade Intrusion Inc (INTZ) Aggressively

0
Currently, Intrusion Inc's (INTZ) stock is trading at $1.88,...
Market

The fuboTV Inc (FUBO) Stock Is Headed for a Correction

0
In the current trading session, fuboTV Inc's (FUBO) stock...

Topics

Market

The Battle of Fundamentals and Techniques: Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK)

0
In the current trading session, Endeavour Silver Corp's (EXK)...
Industry

There Are Mixed Signals on the Chart for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX)

0
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX)'s stock is trading at...
Finance

Introducing Our Rant Against Richtech Robotics Inc

0
Richtech Robotics Inc (RR)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Companies

Right Now, Here’s How You Can Trade Intrusion Inc (INTZ) Aggressively

0
Currently, Intrusion Inc's (INTZ) stock is trading at $1.88,...
Market

The fuboTV Inc (FUBO) Stock Is Headed for a Correction

0
In the current trading session, fuboTV Inc's (FUBO) stock...
Industry

Choosing between riding the trend or protecting profits: Denison Mines Corp (DNN)

0
Denison Mines Corp (DNN)'s stock is trading at $2.17...
Finance

Our Attention Has Been Attracted to Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR)

0
Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Companies

Observations on the Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (NASDAQ:NNE) Growth Curve

0
Currently, Nano Nuclear Energy Inc's (NNE) stock is trading...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

FinanceIndustryCompaniesMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
A stock that deserves closer examination: Certara Inc (CERT)
Next article
Understanding TROO stock ratios for better investment decisions

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

The Battle of Fundamentals and Techniques: Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK)

0
In the current trading session, Endeavour Silver Corp's (EXK)...

There Are Mixed Signals on the Chart for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX)

0
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX)'s stock is trading at...

Introducing Our Rant Against Richtech Robotics Inc

0
Richtech Robotics Inc (RR)'s stock has witnessed a price...

Right Now, Here’s How You Can Trade Intrusion Inc (INTZ) Aggressively

0
Currently, Intrusion Inc's (INTZ) stock is trading at $1.88,...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.