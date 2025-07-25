Embraer S.A. ADR (ERJ)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

While Embraer S.A. ADR has underperformed by -4.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ERJ rose by 29.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $61.65 to $26.04, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.22% in the last 200 days.

On June 04, 2025, HSBC Securities Upgraded Embraer S.A. ADR (NYSE: ERJ) to Buy. A report published by Wolfe Research on March 24, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Peer Perform’ for ERJ. UBS also Downgraded ERJ shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $32 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 19, 2024. TD Cowen September 04, 2024d the rating to Buy on September 04, 2024, and set its price target from $26 to $41. UBS March 26, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for ERJ, as published in its report on March 26, 2024. HSBC Securities’s report from February 06, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $19 for ERJ shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Embraer S.A. ADR (ERJ)

ERJ currently pays a dividend of $0.05 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.92%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Embraer S.A. ADR’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.36% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.59, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.50M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ERJ stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.98%, with a loss of -6.72% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $59.42, showing growth from the present price of $47.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ERJ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Embraer S.A. ADR Shares?

The Brazil based company Embraer S.A. ADR (ERJ) is one of the biggest names in Aerospace & Defense. When comparing Embraer S.A. ADR shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 21.96, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 157.77%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.84%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 43.18% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

