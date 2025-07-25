Dyadic International Inc., DE (DYAI) presents a great opportunity, but the stock is slightly overvalued

While Dyadic International Inc., DE has overperformed by 1.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DYAI fell by -36.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.20 to $0.91, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.64% in the last 200 days.

On July 18, 2022, Dawson James Downgraded Dyadic International Inc., DE (NASDAQ: DYAI) to Neutral. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on December 17, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for DYAI.

Analysis of Dyadic International Inc., DE (DYAI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.62%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Dyadic International Inc., DE’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -214.26% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.98, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 82.65K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for DYAI stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.57%, with a gain of 14.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DYAI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Dyadic International Inc., DE Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 30.81%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 16.94% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

