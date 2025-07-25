Do investors need to be concerned about Forward Air Corp (FWRD)?

While Forward Air Corp has overperformed by 2.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FWRD fell by -3.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $40.92 to $9.78, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 16.73% in the last 200 days.

On June 26, 2025, Stifel Upgraded Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ: FWRD) to Buy. A report published by Wolfe Research on May 28, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Peer Perform’ for FWRD. Jefferies August 29, 2023d the rating to Buy on August 29, 2023, and set its price target from $110 to $85. Wolfe Research August 28, 2023d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Peer Perform’ for FWRD, as published in its report on August 28, 2023. Robert W. Baird’s report from August 15, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $80 for FWRD shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Forward Air Corp (FWRD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.19%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Forward Air Corp’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -147.96% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.13, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and FWRD is recording an average volume of 598.19K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.91%, with a gain of 14.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $36.00, showing growth from the present price of $31.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FWRD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Forward Air Corp Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 32.42%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.98% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

FWRD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.98% at present.