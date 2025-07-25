Do investors need to be concerned about Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN)?

While Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc has overperformed by 3.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DAWN fell by -43.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.76 to $6.08, whereas the simple moving average fell by -29.19% in the last 200 days.

On October 09, 2024, Needham Reiterated Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DAWN) to Buy. A report published by BofA Securities on August 01, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for DAWN. Needham also reiterated DAWN shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $33 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 24, 2024. BofA Securities April 25, 2023d the rating to Underperform on April 25, 2023, and set its price target from $34 to $9. CapitalOne initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for DAWN, as published in its report on February 08, 2023. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -17.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.55, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and DAWN is recording an average volume of 1.38M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.65%, with a gain of 10.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.25, showing growth from the present price of $7.21, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DAWN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.33%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.23% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

